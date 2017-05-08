Employees from North Highland company help Begin Anew clients with budgets
As part of Brentwood-based North Highland's economic empowerment philanthropic mission, its employees recently taught Nashville-area families involved in Begin Anew - many of whom have student-age children - how to design basic financial budgets. Approximately 60 people attended the one-on-one budget workshops as part of the Begin Anew event at its office on West Main Street in Franklin, at Walker Memorial Church.
