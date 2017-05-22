Don't Give Up On Your Writing Dream: 5 Tips When Self-Publishing Your Book

It is hard to believe that, at 57 years old, I am on the other side of the book launch for my historical fiction novel, THE WAIT. Standing in front of more than 100 people talking about a lifelong dream I have been pursuing for over 25 years was, in a word, surreal! A week before that, I was in front of Landmark Booksellers in Franklin, Tennessee where 100,000-plus people passed by during the Franklin Main Street Festival and where many stopped for information on my upcoming book.

