Critter Invasion' chalk art to be fea...

Critter Invasion' chalk art to be featured at June Franklin Art Scene

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Williamson Herald

The Franklin Art Scene returns to downtown Franklin on June 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to feature unique pieces created by a wide range of local artisans, along with the second annual Critter Invasion - an exhibition of sidewalk chalk art. The Downtown Franklin Association, the coordinator of this free monthly event, is partnering with the Williamson County Arts Council and during June's Art Scene only, patrons will have a chance to experience the Critter Invasion exhibit, which consists of temporary street art by local artists, composed entirely of chalk on improvised locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 1 hr doctor tongue 48
Milfs Looking for Fun 1 hr Pffftttt 3
Children being cursed by caregivers 2 hr I used to be someone 7
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 2 hr Bronnie Meadows 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Tennessee ... (Oct '10) 7 hr That fart 315
Opry mills 10 hr Visitor 4
News Talent Agency Disappears After Taking Girl's Dr... (Jun '08) 11 hr Audrey M 18
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC