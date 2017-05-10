County school board conflicted about developer's offer with strings attached

The Williamson County Board of Education discussed the pros and cons of a $1.2 million offer from developer John T. Rochford that would fund renovations at Franklin High School for athletics in exchange for a preferential zoning agreement. In return for funds donated to athletics, Rochford, developer of the proposed Stephens Valley subdivision to be located off Sneed Road in western Williamson County, requests that the board zone the neighborhood to the Grassland/Franklin High School feeder instead of the Fairview schools feeder for the next 10 years free from the threat of rezoning.

