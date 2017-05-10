County school board conflicted about ...

County school board conflicted about developer's offer with strings attached

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The Williamson County Board of Education discussed the pros and cons of a $1.2 million offer from developer John T. Rochford that would fund renovations at Franklin High School for athletics in exchange for a preferential zoning agreement. In return for funds donated to athletics, Rochford, developer of the proposed Stephens Valley subdivision to be located off Sneed Road in western Williamson County, requests that the board zone the neighborhood to the Grassland/Franklin High School feeder instead of the Fairview schools feeder for the next 10 years free from the threat of rezoning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookers in Nashville 16 min Call me cait 7
Relationship advice 19 min The guy 22
Music Balance (Apr '15) 56 min anonymous 54
Review: Auto Masters (Oct '08) 4 hr Ivan 88
Anyone know about TSha or Tammie Shannon ? May 8 Just wondering 1
Ashley Judd sucks May 5 Truth hurts 7
Clinton family crooks Apr 28 Alice 4
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC