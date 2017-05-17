Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Williamson Herald

Executives from Williamson Medical Center, the Governor's Books From Birth Foundation and the United Way join Williamson County and city of Franklin leaders to announce and officially kick off the book program partnership with Williamson Medical Center. Williamson Medical Center volunteers Osalene Shelton and Janet Getz prepare The Little Engine that Could books to be given out to newborn babies and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the most shocking..... 2 hr hahaha 29
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 4 hr todays poem 76
harrassment from police (Apr '14) 10 hr Dan Rather 21
Diane Mead--does anyone know this woman? 17 hr SheTriedToGoAfter... 3
date rape drug 22 hr bill cosby 3
News Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh... Tue South Knox Hombre 4
anti trans bigotry Tue what 10
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC