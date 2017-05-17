College Grove brothers to compete in ...

College Grove brothers to compete in Franklin Rodeo

Monday May 15 Read more: Williamson Herald

The brothers, natives of College Grove, are bareback riders, like their dad, Joey, and will ride at the Franklin Rodeo May 18-20 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center. Unlike most rodeo cowboys, they got a late start, not beginning the sport till Luke was 20 years old and Houston was 17. Their dad had competed before the boys were born, but they grew up hearing the stories.

