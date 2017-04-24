City of Franklin holds 5th annual photo contest
In honor of Preservation Month in May, the City of Franklin Planning and Sustainability Department is partnering with local businesses for the 5th annual "My Historic Franklin" photo contest. Amateur and professional photographers are invited to post their photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MyHistoricFranklinPhoto, plus tag the City @cityoffranklin from May 1-15.
