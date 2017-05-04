Chattanooga Fire Investigators Receive Top Honors
Pictured, from left to right: Captain Henry McElvain, Captain Anthony Moore, Fire Marshal Beau Matlock, and Captain Andrew Waters - photo by Geoff Woolard, assistant fire marshal with the Franklin Fire Department Three Chattanooga fire investigators received top honors from the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson in Franklin, Tn.
