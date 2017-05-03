Cannon dedicated at Lotz House in memory of Marine
JT Thompson, executive director of the Lotz House; Laura Westbrook, community relations for the Lotz House and Victor Hundt, father of John Hundt, in whose memory the 12-pounder Mountain Howitzer Civil War era cannon is dedicated. Laura Westbrook, Lotz House community relations director, sings God Bless America during a special ceremony to dedicate a 12-pounder Mountain Howitzer donated to the Lotz House by Victor and Susan Hundt in memory of their son, Lance Cpl.
