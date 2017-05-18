Candidate takes delivery of first new...

Candidate takes delivery of first new VW Suv in Chattanooga

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd became the country's first customer to drive Volkswagen's new Atlas SUV off a dealer lot Thursday. Boyd was the state's economic development commissioner when he put down his $5,000 deposit on the new model in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 26 min Poetnariet 78
News Clarksville Man Hits Top Ten Most Wanted (Jul '08) 7 hr Concerned 15
Will U.S.A. go to war 10 hr Lamari 12
What is the most shocking..... 11 hr hahaha 41
harrassment from police (Apr '14) Wed Dan Rather 21
Diane Mead--does anyone know this woman? Tue SheTriedToGoAfter... 3
date rape drug Tue bill cosby 3
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC