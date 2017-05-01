Battle of Franklin Trusts' major dono...

Battle of Franklin Trusts' major donors enjoy Legacy Dinner at Carnton Plantation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Williamson Herald

Guests gathered at Carnton Plantation on Friday, April 28, to celebrate the inaugural Legacy Dinner , which honors major donors of the Battle of Franklin Trust. The event began with a cocktail reception on the back porch of the historic Carnton Plantation, where guests mingled on a beautiful spring evening surrounded by the preserved battlefield grounds of the Battle of Franklin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
secret confessions 10 min UT Girl 88
dogs on news 13 min tater 3
Larry Crim U.S. Senate (R-TN) 2018 Supports Tru... 40 min Tennessee News 1
Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12) 4 hr The firm 83
patrick allen boyd 9 hr Yeah 4
Walter & Georgia Ann Spencer 18 hr Earl 2
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 23 hr another name 6
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,589 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC