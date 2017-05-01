Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is Saturday, May 6

Williamson County residents and residents of neighboring counties are invited to dispose of their household hazardous waste in a safe way at the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event, which will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the Williamson County Administrative Complex parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Event sponsors Keep Williamson Beautiful, Williamson County Solid Waste Department and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation recommend you begin preparing for this event today by looking around in your closets, basement, garage, cabinets and outbuildings for disposable, hazardous items.

