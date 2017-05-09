8 pounds of crystal meth seized in Nashville; 2 men arrested
A month-long investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department resulted in two arrests and the seizure of 8 pounds of crystal meth. Authorities say Martin Perez, 21, of Elkins, Texas, was supplying large amounts of crystal meth to Seruand Rivera, 22, of Franklin, Tennessee.
