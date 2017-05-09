8 pounds of crystal meth seized in Na...

8 pounds of crystal meth seized in Nashville; 2 men arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKRN

A month-long investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department resulted in two arrests and the seizure of 8 pounds of crystal meth. Authorities say Martin Perez, 21, of Elkins, Texas, was supplying large amounts of crystal meth to Seruand Rivera, 22, of Franklin, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relationship advice 2 hr Dean_Gullberry 10
secret confessions 6 hr 127 freak 96
Liberal scum in IL 7 hr scumadvisor 1
Anyone know about TSha or Tammie Shannon ? May 8 Just wondering 1
Ashley Judd sucks May 5 Truth hurts 7
Clinton family crooks Apr 28 Alice 4
Strip clubs/adult bookstores Apr 19 Fearless 4
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,925,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC