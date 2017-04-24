Williamson County delegation celebrates IMPROVE Act - " next step, governor's budget

Sen. Jack Johnson, Rep. Glen Casada, TDOT Commissioner John Schroer, Rep. Sam Whitson, Rep. Charles Sargent, and moderator Dave Crouch led Williamson, Inc. Public Affairs Roundtable. The Williamson County delegation along with Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer discussed how the IMPROVE Act will benefit the county at the Williamson, Inc. Public Affairs Roundtable today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.