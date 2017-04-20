Watch Brad Paisley Take Over a Small Tennessee Town in New Video for a oeHeaven Southa
After calling on fans and friends to join him in the making of his new video for "Heaven South" last week, Brad Paisley released the final version just a few days later . Taking over downtown Franklin, Tenn., a picturesque town 20 miles south of Nashville, Brad and approximately 400 of his closest friends blocked off Main Street to film the video.
