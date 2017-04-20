Watch Brad Paisley Take Over a Small ...

Watch Brad Paisley Take Over a Small Tennessee Town in New Video for a oeHeaven Southa

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WKHX-FM Atlanta

After calling on fans and friends to join him in the making of his new video for "Heaven South" last week, Brad Paisley released the final version just a few days later . Taking over downtown Franklin, Tenn., a picturesque town 20 miles south of Nashville, Brad and approximately 400 of his closest friends blocked off Main Street to film the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed ALDI Grocery Store On Tusculum Planner... 31 min ALDI fan 3
News Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer 2 hr Ass Ventura 26
Nashville has become a rabid shi-hole 2 hr Nobama 8
megan barry liberal hypocrite 4 hr hot for teacher 212
Strip clubs/adult bookstores Apr 19 Fearless 4
Clinton charitable foundstion Apr 18 Truth hurts 8
Ashley Judd sucks Apr 18 Tar Heel 2
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC