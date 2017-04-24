Susan Lindsey Named The DAR's 2016 Outstanding Regent Of The Year
Members of the Judge David Campbell Chapter attended the 112th State Conference of the Tennessee Daughters of the American Revolution Society's in Franklin, Tn., this past weekend.
