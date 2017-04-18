Road rage incident results in Frankli...

Road rage incident results in Franklin man's arrest

A Franklin man is out on bond after an alleged road rage incident with a knife landed him in jail for Aggravated Assault. At 4:40 p.m. on April 13th, police said an officer came upon an in-progress disturbance in front of a church on Oak Meadow Drive.

