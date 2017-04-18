Road rage incident results in Franklin man's arrest
A Franklin man is out on bond after an alleged road rage incident with a knife landed him in jail for Aggravated Assault. At 4:40 p.m. on April 13th, police said an officer came upon an in-progress disturbance in front of a church on Oak Meadow Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|secret confessions
|8 min
|BBC-fer-me
|60
|Domestic violence
|2 hr
|facts-a-million
|2
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|6 hr
|Truth hurts
|10
|Bed Bug Yard Sale
|6 hr
|seen them
|1
|Strip clubs/adult bookstores
|Wed
|Fearless
|4
|Clinton charitable foundstion
|Apr 18
|Truth hurts
|8
|Ashley Judd sucks
|Apr 18
|Tar Heel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC