Road Impact Fee Ordinance, including new collector fee, passes first reading

A proposed Franklin ordinance advanced Tuesday to expand fees imposed on new commercial and residential development - from retailers to restaurants, homes to hotels - with funds to be applied solely to future road projects. The Franklin Road Impact Fee Ordinance passed the first of two readings in a 6-1 vote with Alderman Ann Petersen against the measure to expand the existing law first established in 1988.

