Refuge Center to host Jeremy Coward f...

Refuge Center to host Jeremy Coward for its first - live intentionally' speaking series

Thursday

The Refuge Center is presenting its first noteworthy speaker series called "Live Intentionally" featuring the influential speaker, Jeremy Cowart, this Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Nashville. Carrabba's Italian Grill in Cool Springs will provide lunch.

Franklin, TN

