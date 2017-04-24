Peter Jordan Trail dedicated at Point Park opening at Bicentennial

Rudy Jordan, the widow of the late Peter Jordan with her grandchildren - Max, Oliver, Lucy and Camden and her children - Lauren and Will Jordan, John and Stephanie Jordan by the rock that dedicates a trail through Franklin's Bicentennial Park. Rudy Jordan, the widow of the late Peter Jordan with her grandchildren - Max, Oliver, Lucy and Camden and her children - Lauren and Will Jordan, John and Stephanie Jordan by the rock that dedicates a trail through Franklin's Bicentennial Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.