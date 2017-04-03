Musical Memories: Franklin Training S...

Musical Memories: Franklin Training School band director reunites with former students

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Pearlette Kinnard Green, Thelma Battle and Rose Cox meet their Franklin Training School/Natchez High School Marching Band Director, JP Watkins more than 50-years after they graduated in an impromtu reunion recently at the Williamson County Library. They found some old photos that brought back even more memories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 9 min megan dingle barry 184
Out with the old employees in with the new 1 hr Human resource help 17
Thanx Marsha Net Neutered 4 hr Walter Einenkel 10
Strip clubs/adult bookstores 6 hr magicalwombat 2
Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10) Wed Dusty 12
Clinton charitable foundstion Tue Hillary needs rea... 2
Trumps ‘VOICE: A Fascist Doctrine Straight Out ... Apr 2 True patriot 4
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,234 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC