Music City Roots Live from The Factory to feature Ana Cristina Cash
Ana Cristina Cash will perform material from her recent release, "The Tough Love EP," Wednesday, April 12 on Music City Roots Live from The Factory at Franklin. The doors to the venue will open at 6 p.m., with the show to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase onsite or online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Menages
|4 hr
|Sam
|3
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|4 hr
|Shaq fu
|8
|tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking
|6 hr
|Targeted in Florida
|5
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|13 hr
|who
|4
|cheating (May '15)
|Tue
|free advice
|9
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|Tue
|Nobama
|209
|secret confessions
|Tue
|qazxft
|47
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC