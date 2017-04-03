Mallory Green office, green space dev...

Mallory Green office, green space development breaks ground in Franklin

Commercial real estate developer and design-builder Al. Neyer held a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday as the official start of construction of Mallory Green, a 5-story, Class A office development at the corner of Mallory Lane and Spring Creek drive in Cool Springs.

