Local Christians participate in Passion Walk through Franklin

Saturday Apr 15

A procession of about 250 members of St. Philip Catholic Church sing hyms and pray as they proceed through downtown Franklin on Good Friday. Three pastors and about 30 members of the First United Methodist Church of Franklin joined the group on Church Street near Fifth Avenue.

