Local Christians participate in Passion Walk through Franklin

Christians around the world celebrate Good Friday in many ways. For the past six years members of St. Philip Catholic Church and the First United Methodist Church of Franklin have participated in a Passion Walk through the streets of downtown Franklin recalling Jesus' walk through Jerusalem.

