Lee group files paperwork for new hospital
The Lee County Medical Center OPCO, LLC has officially started the state licensing process to build a hospital in Lee County. Tuesday, the group's letter of intent to file a Certificate of Need Application to the Georgia Department of Community Health was received and posted by The Office of Health Planning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|TessaIves
|33
|Lorrie Morgan
|3 hr
|METOO
|16
|Republicans Joy N Tax Increase - Haslam.
|3 hr
|No Vote Repubs
|1
|Local Homeowners Fight Against Habitat For Huma... (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|okay
|72
|Strip clubs/adult bookstores
|18 hr
|Fearless
|4
|Clinton charitable foundstion
|Tue
|Truth hurts
|8
|Ashley Judd sucks
|Tue
|Tar Heel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC