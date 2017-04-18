Lee group files paperwork for new hos...

Lee group files paperwork for new hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The Lee County Medical Center OPCO, LLC has officially started the state licensing process to build a hospital in Lee County. Tuesday, the group's letter of intent to file a Certificate of Need Application to the Georgia Department of Community Health was received and posted by The Office of Health Planning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 1 hr TessaIves 33
Lorrie Morgan 3 hr METOO 16
Republicans Joy N Tax Increase - Haslam. 3 hr No Vote Repubs 1
News Local Homeowners Fight Against Habitat For Huma... (Sep '08) 3 hr okay 72
Strip clubs/adult bookstores 18 hr Fearless 4
Clinton charitable foundstion Tue Truth hurts 8
Ashley Judd sucks Tue Tar Heel 2
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC