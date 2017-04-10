Leadership Franklin celebrates 21st class, legends of Williamson County in video project
Mary Mills was involved in the Franklin Special School District for decades. She later became a Williamson County commissioner for 17 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|secret confessions
|4 hr
|iwtsad
|54
|Lorrie Morgan
|5 hr
|Rocky
|3
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|Never go back
|2
|Handsome BBC 4 Asian or Indian decent
|17 hr
|Tae Li
|2
|Menages
|19 hr
|Lucky
|6
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|20 hr
|tax and spend repubs
|210
|Butthurt channel 5
|Fri
|bree
|10
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC