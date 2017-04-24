Landmark Community Bank adds downtown Franklin private banker
A longtime Middle Tennessee banker has joined the team at Landmark Community Bank. Amy Delk will serve as vice president and private banker at Landmark's East Main Street branch in downtown Franklin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
