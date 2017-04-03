Justin Timberlake, Eddie Vedder to lead Pilgrimage Festival
Justin Timberlake will headline the next Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and he's lured some big names to join him, including Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Mavis Staples and Gary Clark Jr. The two-day annual festival debuted in 2015 on a horse farm in Franklin, Tennessee, and was co-founded by Kevin Griffin of the band Better Than Ezra. Timberlake is a partner and producer who will make his debut on its stage this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|Nancy 1
|24
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|5 hr
|Charlie Bob
|10
|Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Dusty
|12
|Walter & Georgia Ann Spencer
|7 hr
|Bag
|1
|Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The...
|11 hr
|Nobama
|19
|Clinton charitable foundstion
|Tue
|Hillary needs rea...
|2
|Trumps ‘VOICE: A Fascist Doctrine Straight Out ...
|Apr 2
|True patriot
|4
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC