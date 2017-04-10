Joyce Smith Receives DAR Community Service Award
Beloved Story Bus Lady, Joyce Watson Smith, was presented with the Daughters of the American Revolution 2017 Community Service Award by the Old Glory Chapter at their March meeting. Nominated by Evelyn Hickerson, founder of the Gentry Educational Foundation, Joyce is well known and admired throughout the Franklin and Williamson County educational community.
Read more at Williamson Herald.
