JOBS Transition II program at Morning Pointe of Franklin a - win-win for all involved
Morning Pointe of Franklin is an assisted living and memory care community, but it's also grounds for job training for students in the JOBS Transition II program. Serving the community for more than 15 years, JOBS Transition II is a four-year program that helps graduating students with intellectual and physical disabilities develop essential workplace skills.
