Incumbent Franklin Alderman Beverly Burger to run for re-election in 1st Ward

Burger will face two challengers, small business owner Michael Phillips and realtor J Edward Campbell , who served as past chairman of the Franklin Housing Commission. In a media release Tuesday, Burger said she makes the announcement with "strong dedication to my constituents and my love for the entire City of Franklin."

