Hundreds of Brentwood parents support...

Hundreds of Brentwood parents support campus expansion, reject - Plan B'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Williamson Herald

Parents and constituents listened intently to WCS Director of Schools Mike Looney, elected officials including Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and county commissioners during a parent-organized meeting to further discuss the Brentwood campus expansion and other options, Plan B, if funding is not approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lorrie Morgan 1 hr Greg 5
Vinnie Vincent from KIZZ 2 hr Cusanoed 1
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16) 6 hr violacat 96
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking 6 hr Sunshine 8
Clinton charitable foundstion 15 hr Sunshine 4
secret confessions Sat iwtsad 54
Why do Tennesseans smell bad? Apr 10 stinkey 6
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,345,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC