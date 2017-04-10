Hundreds of Brentwood parents support campus expansion, reject - Plan B'
Parents and constituents listened intently to WCS Director of Schools Mike Looney, elected officials including Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and county commissioners during a parent-organized meeting to further discuss the Brentwood campus expansion and other options, Plan B, if funding is not approved.
