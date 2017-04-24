Historic preservation mixed with musi...

Historic preservation mixed with music signify Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Historic preservation and a music festival were discussed during Franklin Tomorrow's latest Breakfast with the Mayors on Tuesday using the topic, "Can't Stop the Feeling: Williamson County's Entertainment Scene." Guests Brandt Wood, co-founder of the Pilgrimage Music Festival, Ellie Westman Chin, president & CEO of the Williamson County Convention and Visitor's Bureau and Mary Pearce, executive director of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County talked about the evolution, the impact and the variety of the entertainment scene in Williamson County.

