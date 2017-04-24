High wind gusts down trees and power lines in Franklin during eyewitness account
Vendors hurried to pack up their goods and white tents as festival-goers scattered to their cars Sunday, exiting the Main Street Festival about 30 minutes early as severe thunder storms rolled through Franklin about 2:30 p.m. The National Weather Service reported a Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. in Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. An earlier Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. was cancelled.
