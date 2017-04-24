High wind gusts down trees and power ...

High wind gusts down trees and power lines in Franklin during eyewitness account

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Vendors hurried to pack up their goods and white tents as festival-goers scattered to their cars Sunday, exiting the Main Street Festival about 30 minutes early as severe thunder storms rolled through Franklin about 2:30 p.m. The National Weather Service reported a Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. in Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. An earlier Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. was cancelled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
patrick allen boyd 5 min huh 2
U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years 7 min Trump Disaster 3
Natchez Trace Wilderness Program Columbia TN (Aug '12) 3 hr Ray 27
News Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is... 7 hr South Knox Hombre 10
Street racing (May '16) 15 hr drewdown 4
Out with the old employees in with the new 18 hr Braggart 29
secret confessions 19 hr dgccgh 81
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC