High wind gusts down trees and power lines in Franklin during eyewitness account

Vendors hurried to pack up their goods and white tents as festival-goers scattered to their cars Sunday, exiting the Main Street Festival about 30 minutes early as severe thunder storms rolled through Franklin about 2:30 p.m. The National Weather Service reported a Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. in Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. An earlier Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. was cancelled.

