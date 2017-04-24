Harvey McLemore House is open for regular hours; descendents tell rich history
Harvey Charles Mathews Sr., 79, sat on the front porch of the Harvey McLemore House on Eleventh Avenue North in Franklin waiting to share the rich history of the home and area with visitors. Mathews Sr. is a direct descendant of Harvey McLemore, who was a former slave and successful farmer.
