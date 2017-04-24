Harvey McLemore House is open for reg...

Harvey McLemore House is open for regular hours; descendents tell rich history

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Williamson Herald

Harvey Charles Mathews Sr., 79, sat on the front porch of the Harvey McLemore House on Eleventh Avenue North in Franklin waiting to share the rich history of the home and area with visitors. Mathews Sr. is a direct descendant of Harvey McLemore, who was a former slave and successful farmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 2 hr Tompkins4311 6
U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years 2 hr Yeags 3
Lorrie Morgan 4 hr Zane 20
News Clinic Accused Of Selling Prescription Drugs Il... (Aug '09) 4 hr Charles 83
Carrie or Bree 7 hr no question 7
Clinton family crooks 7 hr Alice 4
U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years 7 hr johnbgood 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,625,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC