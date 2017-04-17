Gateway Chamber Orchestra presents - Celebrating Nature's Beauty'
The Gateway Chamber Orchestra will present Celebrating Nature's Beauty Monday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Franklin Theatre. Tickets are available by phone at 615-538-2076 or online via the Franklin Theatre .
