FSSD public input meeting scheduled for April 27

Franklin Special School District invites teachers, parents, parks users and others to attend an interactive public input meeting on Thursday, April 27. The open house will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Freedom Middle School Gym, located at 750 New Highway 96 West in Franklin. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback to both Franklin Special School District and the City of Franklin Parks Department relative to recreational programming at three campuses: Johnson Elementary, Freedom Intermediate and Freedom Middle/Poplar Grove.

