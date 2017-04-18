Franklin student Upkins joins Nationa...

Franklin student Upkins joins National Society of High School Scholars

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Williamson Herald

National Society of High School Scholars announced recently that student Caleb Upkins from Franklin has been selected to become a member of the national organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

