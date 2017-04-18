Franklin student Upkins joins National Society of High School Scholars
National Society of High School Scholars announced recently that student Caleb Upkins from Franklin has been selected to become a member of the national organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Block unblock block
|36 min
|for the tard
|4
|Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer
|1 hr
|IPA
|23
|Questions Remain About Sewer Service For Propos...
|1 hr
|Kevin Gallardo
|1
|Proposed ALDI Grocery Store On Tusculum Planner...
|1 hr
|Kevin Gallardo
|1
|Strip clubs/adult bookstores
|Apr 19
|Fearless
|4
|Clinton charitable foundstion
|Apr 18
|Truth hurts
|8
|Ashley Judd sucks
|Apr 18
|Tar Heel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC