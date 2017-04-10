Franklin man free on bond after allegedly assaulting wife
On Tuesday morning, officers were summoned to the couple's Franklin home after 41-year-old Saad Saad assaulted his wife so badly that she required hospitalization. Bridges Domestic Violence Center of Franklin immediately responded to assist the victim in this case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|3 hr
|Intrigued
|1
|secret confessions
|3 hr
|qazxft
|47
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|10 hr
|Hypocritical Oath
|7
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|13 hr
|stinkey
|6
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Tlo4me
|5
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|22 hr
|Nobama
|208
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|Sun
|I used to be someone
|18
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC