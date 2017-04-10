Franklin High School Band to host 2nd annual Car Wash Extravaganza
The award-winning Franklin High School Band will host its 2nd Annual CarWash Extravaganza on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Franklin High School, located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin. The rain date is Sunday, April 30, from noon until 4 p.m. Funds from the car wash will be used to meet the growing needs of the band, including new instruments, equipment, and transportation/lodging costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|2 hr
|lol
|2
|secret confessions
|8 hr
|qazxft
|47
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|15 hr
|Hypocritical Oath
|7
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|18 hr
|stinkey
|6
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|20 hr
|Tlo4me
|5
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|Mon
|Nobama
|208
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|Sun
|I used to be someone
|18
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC