Franklin High School Band to host 2nd annual Car Wash Extravaganza

The award-winning Franklin High School Band will host its 2nd Annual CarWash Extravaganza on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Franklin High School, located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin. The rain date is Sunday, April 30, from noon until 4 p.m. Funds from the car wash will be used to meet the growing needs of the band, including new instruments, equipment, and transportation/lodging costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.