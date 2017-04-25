Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) ...

Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any women witi hsv2 16 min Derr 3
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 17 min Derr 7
Music Balance (Apr '15) 38 min anonymous 53
Ivanka Brand Secretly Sold Under New Name 6 hr Dan Rather 9
Clinton family crooks 12 hr Bustem 1
Strip clubs/adult bookstores Apr 19 Fearless 4
Clinton charitable foundstion Apr 18 Truth hurts 8
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,717 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC