Franklin attorney Bibb presented with distinguished service award
Stites & Harbison PLLC attorney Julian Bibb was awarded the 2017 Elizabeth Collins Award for Distinguished Service by the Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program. The Award was supported by the Tennessee Supreme Court and the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|31 min
|tax and spend repubs
|210
|secret confessions
|33 min
|secretly
|50
|Menages
|1 hr
|uncut johnson
|5
|Butthurt channel 5
|6 hr
|bree
|10
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|6 hr
|pluck me
|13
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|fatty fatty v
|40
|Missy Houston (Mar '15)
|Thu
|another guest
|11
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC