Franklin attorney Bibb presented with distinguished service award

Stites & Harbison PLLC attorney Julian Bibb was awarded the 2017 Elizabeth Collins Award for Distinguished Service by the Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program. The Award was supported by the Tennessee Supreme Court and the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners.

