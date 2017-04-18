Flash flooding affects Hillsboro Road and The Factory at Franklin
A flash flood warning was issued for Williamson County on Monday until 7:30 p.m. Up to two inches of rain had already fallen by 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Reports of flooding could be seen on social media around 5:30 p.m. Localized flooding caused a vehicle to become stranded at The Factory at Franklin.
Read more at Williamson Herald.
