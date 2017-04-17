Elected officials ponder school funding plans: sales tax a

County Commissioner Jeff Ford, 6th District, who represents a portion of the Brentwood community, has informally proposed a referendum on a sales tax increase in order to fund multiple school expansion projects, including the Brentwood campus. Ford's proposal comes on the heels of an impassioned parent meeting held at Brentwood Middle School last week, drawing 400 parents and constituents to discuss a $17.2 million Brentwood Middle and High School expansion project.

