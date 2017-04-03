Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams Lead Pilgrimage Festival Lineup [News]

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Adams lead the lineup for the 2017 Pilgrimage Festival, which will be taking place on September 23rd and 24th in Franklin, Tennessee. Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Adams lead the lineup for the 2017 Pilgrimage Festival, which will be taking place on September 23rd and 24th in Franklin, Tennessee.

