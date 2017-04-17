Don't forget to vote early in Brentwood City Commission race

Early voting began April 12 and will end on April 27 at the Election Commission Office located at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin, and the other following locations: "Early voting is extremely popular with many of our voters because it allows some flexibility to those who may be unable to cast a ballot on Election Day," said Chad Gray, Administrator of Elections. "Please remember to bring your Tennessee state issued or your Federal issued Photo ID even if it is expired to vote ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.