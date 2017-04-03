Critically Acclaimed Documentary 'Is Genesis History?'...

Contact: Lori Heiselman, 714-553-5181 FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- After the successful one night theatrical event that netted two encore performances, the documentary feature IS GENESIS HISTORY? will be available on DVD, VOD, and for church licensing on April 11. Through on-location interviews with veteran scientists, IS GENESIS HISTORY? examines the two conflicting histories on the origins of the Earth and the Universe. With an immense body of new research and discoveries currently available, IS GENESIS HISTORY? unpacks and presents positive, evidence-based arguments for the credibility of the Bible as accurate history.

