The 34th Annual Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin will encompass live music, a free Vintage Carnival Kid's Area and eclectic vendors, along with so much more this Saturday and Sunday. The live entertainment will take place in three areas: The Guitar Center Stage on the Public Square, the First and Main Music Area by First Avenue, and the Holler & Dash Music Corner inside the Mantra Beer Tent on Fourth Avenue South.
