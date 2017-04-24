The 34th Annual Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin will encompass live music, a free Vintage Carnival Kid's Area and eclectic vendors, along with so much more this Saturday and Sunday. The live entertainment will take place in three areas: The Guitar Center Stage on the Public Square, the First and Main Music Area by First Avenue, and the Holler & Dash Music Corner inside the Mantra Beer Tent on Fourth Avenue South.

