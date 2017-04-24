Campbell pulls petition, joins Philli...

Campbell pulls petition, joins Phillips and Burger in race for Franklin alderman in 1st Ward

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Williamson Herald

J. Edward Campbell, a Franklin Realtor who had announced in March he would run for Board of Mayor and Alderman in the 1st Ward, made it official this week by pulling his petition. He faces incumbent Beverly Burger and newcomer Michael Phillips, both of whom also pulled petitions this week.

